Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.45

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 26805 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCRYY shares. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Scor from €31.00 ($31.63) to €21.50 ($21.94) in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Scor from €35.00 ($35.71) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Scor from €26.00 ($26.53) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Scor from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Scor from €32.00 ($32.65) to €30.00 ($30.61) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.93.

Get Scor alerts:

Scor Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Scor Company Profile

Scor ( OTCMKTS:SCRYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Scor had a negative return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Scor Se will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.