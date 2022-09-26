Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.45

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 26805 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on SCRYY shares. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Scor from €31.00 ($31.63) to €21.50 ($21.94) in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Scor from €35.00 ($35.71) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Scor from €26.00 ($26.53) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Scor from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Scor from €32.00 ($32.65) to €30.00 ($30.61) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.93.
Scor Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Scor Company Profile
SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.
