Scotiabank Analysts Give Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) a C$203.00 Price Target

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$203.00 target price by analysts at Scotiabank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.63% from the company’s previous close.

KXS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kinaxis from C$175.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$216.77.

Shares of Kinaxis stock traded up C$9.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$140.36. 61,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,430. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$151.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$147.38. Kinaxis has a 52-week low of C$119.48 and a 52-week high of C$229.98.

Kinaxis ( TSE:KXS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$103.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$101.87 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinaxis will post 2.0499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 42,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.13, for a total transaction of C$6,067,696.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,388,685.81. In other Kinaxis news, Director Angel Luis Mendez sold 5,000 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$165.00, for a total transaction of C$825,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 42,100 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.13, for a total transaction of C$6,067,696.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,512 shares in the company, valued at C$3,388,685.81. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,965 shares of company stock valued at $11,898,265.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

