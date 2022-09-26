Scotiabank Trims Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Target Price to C$2.25

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MOZ. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$2.40 to C$2.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a C$2.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$2.96.

Marathon Gold Stock Performance

Shares of MOZ stock opened at C$0.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$353.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.92. Marathon Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.85 and a 12 month high of C$3.40.

Insider Activity

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Gold will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total transaction of C$35,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 396,500 shares in the company, valued at C$555,179.30. In other Marathon Gold news, Senior Officer Matthew Lamont Manson acquired 29,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 729,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$998,746.44. Also, Director Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total transaction of C$35,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 396,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$555,179.30. Insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $82,696 over the last three months.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

