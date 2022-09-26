Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.34

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.34 and last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 154670 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Sekisui House from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.
Sekisui House Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.73.
About Sekisui House
Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sekisui House (SKHSY)
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
- Will Synthetic Biology Firm Amyris Post Net Income In 2024?
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
Receive News & Ratings for Sekisui House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sekisui House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.