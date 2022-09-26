Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Seritage Growth Properties Stock Down 3.2 %

SRG stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $17.12. The company has a market cap of $400.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.92.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 93.58% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Seritage Growth Properties

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seritage Growth Properties

In other Seritage Growth Properties news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 65,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $779,138.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,241,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,973,312.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,125,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,885,000 after buying an additional 471,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,559,000 after purchasing an additional 57,656 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 497,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 389,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 45,910 shares during the period. Finally, Towerview LLC grew its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 458.3% during the 2nd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period. 67.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

