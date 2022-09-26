SES AI (NYSE:SES) Shares Gap Down to $4.46

Shares of SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.46, but opened at $4.28. SES AI shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 435 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SES AI in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

SES AI Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at SES AI

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $141,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,596,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,221.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 128,754 shares of company stock worth $626,696 over the last 90 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SES AI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in SES AI in the first quarter worth $285,211,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter worth about $30,343,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter worth about $18,817,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,406,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in SES AI in the 1st quarter worth about $10,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Company Profile

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

