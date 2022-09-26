Shyft Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $120,300.00 (SHFT)

Shyft Network (SHFT) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last week, Shyft Network has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. Shyft Network has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $120,300.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shyft Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005243 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011078 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Shyft Network was first traded on March 26th, 2021. Shyft Network’s total supply is 86,625,325 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shyft Network is shyft.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present.”

