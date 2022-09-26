Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI) versus Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Head to Head Comparison

Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) and Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Additive Solutions and Amcor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Additive Solutions -698.21% -78.76% -73.53% Amcor 5.53% 27.37% 7.06%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sigma Additive Solutions and Amcor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Additive Solutions $1.65 million 5.20 -$7.39 million ($0.90) -0.91 Amcor $14.54 billion 1.12 $805.00 million $0.53 20.72

Volatility and Risk

Amcor has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Additive Solutions. Sigma Additive Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amcor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Sigma Additive Solutions has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amcor has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sigma Additive Solutions and Amcor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Additive Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Amcor 2 3 1 0 1.83

Amcor has a consensus price target of $12.15, suggesting a potential upside of 10.66%. Given Amcor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amcor is more favorable than Sigma Additive Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.7% of Sigma Additive Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of Amcor shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Sigma Additive Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Amcor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amcor beats Sigma Additive Solutions on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigma Additive Solutions

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc., a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry. It offers PrintRite3D, an integrated hardware and software edge computing platform that combines inspection, feedback, data collection, and critical analysis. The company also provides PrintRite3D Direct Energy Deposition for metal parts and PrintRite3D Selective Laser Sintering, for polymer materials. It serves aerospace, defense, oil and gas, bio-medical, and power generation industries. The company was formerly known as Sigma Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. in August 2022. Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries. The Rigid Packaging segment offers rigid containers for a range of beverage and food products, including carbonated soft drinks, water, juices, sports drinks, milk-based beverages, spirits and beer, sauces, dressings, spreads, and personal care items; and plastic caps for various applications. The company sells its products primarily through its direct sales force. Amcor plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Zürich, Switzerland.

