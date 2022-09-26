SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $37.20

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 37.20 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 38.20 ($0.46), with a volume of 2035866 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.70 ($0.48).

SigmaRoc Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £243.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 51.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 62.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29.

About SigmaRoc

SigmaRoc plc, through its subsidiaries, invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Northern Europe, the Channel Islands, and Belgium. The company also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

