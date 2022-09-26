Signify Wealth Buys Shares of 10,580 fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Signify Wealth bought a new stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. fuboTV comprises about 0.0% of Signify Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of fuboTV by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 15,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE:FUBO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.06. 190,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,961,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. fuboTV Inc. has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $35.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 55.63%. The business had revenue of $221.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on fuboTV from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on fuboTV from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, fuboTV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.46.

About fuboTV

(Get Rating)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

