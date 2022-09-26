Signify Wealth Sells 78,427 Shares of Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF (BATS:DUDE)

Signify Wealth lessened its holdings in Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF (BATS:DUDE – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 760,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,427 shares during the period. Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF comprises 25.1% of Signify Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Signify Wealth’s holdings in Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF were worth $18,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Surience Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,358,000.

Shares of Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $22.63. 6,557 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average of $24.86.

