Sime Armoyan Buys 9,000 Shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Stock

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) insider Sime Armoyan purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,690.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,538,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$50,883,462.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

On Thursday, August 18th, Sime Armoyan bought 31,500 shares of Slate Office REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$142,061.85.

On Friday, August 12th, Sime Armoyan bought 225,000 shares of Slate Office REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,021,500.00.

On Thursday, July 14th, Sime Armoyan bought 100,000 shares of Slate Office REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$440,000.00.

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:SOT.UN traded down C$0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting C$4.32. The stock had a trading volume of 40,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,605. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$346.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69. Slate Office REIT has a 12-month low of C$4.30 and a 12-month high of C$5.39.

Slate Office REIT Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0333 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.97%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SOT.UN shares. CIBC reduced their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cormark reduced their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$5.45 to C$5.35 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

About Slate Office REIT

(Get Rating)

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.