Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 139,923 shares.The stock last traded at $9.90 and had previously closed at $9.90.

Slam Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82.

Get Slam alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLAM. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in Slam by 204.7% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,320,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,676,000 after buying an additional 1,559,299 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Slam by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,813,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,435,000 after buying an additional 739,932 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Slam by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 948,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after buying an additional 643,315 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Slam by 76.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,481,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,576,000 after buying an additional 639,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its position in Slam by 35.0% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 2,082,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,344,000 after buying an additional 539,581 shares in the last quarter. 71.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.