Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.47

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.47 and last traded at $27.63, with a volume of 58807 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.78.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMFKY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from €45.00 ($45.92) to €48.00 ($48.98) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Smurfit Kappa Group from €40.80 ($41.63) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,530.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.2086 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 3.03%.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

