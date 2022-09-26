Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $12,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 2.6% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 4.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Snap-on by 1.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 2.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Snap-on to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners started coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

Snap-on Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Snap-on stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $206.64. 314,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,289. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $235.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.12 and its 200 day moving average is $213.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.36. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

Snap-on Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.