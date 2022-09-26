Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $67.39

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $67.39 and last traded at $67.43, with a volume of 2213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SONY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Macquarie raised shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $83.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sony Group

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 11.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 8,800.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 96.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.