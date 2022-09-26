South Shore Capital Advisors Makes New $243,000 Investment in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

South Shore Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 116,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 11,845 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,610,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,054,000 after purchasing an additional 173,262 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VICI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

VICI Properties Trading Down 1.4 %

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

NYSE:VICI traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.45. 171,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,371,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $35.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average of $30.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.46%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

See Also

