S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Holdings Decreased by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in S&P Global by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in S&P Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 711,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.43.

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $316.06. The stock had a trading volume of 47,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,156. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.87 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $364.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.84. The company has a market capitalization of $105.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

