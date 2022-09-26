S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Threadgill Financial LLC

Threadgill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for 1.3% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in S&P Global by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,251 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in S&P Global by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.43.

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,956,265.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $2.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $315.79. The stock had a trading volume of 53,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,156. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.87 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.84.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

