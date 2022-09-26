SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Sold by Orin Green Financial LLC

Orin Green Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF makes up about 2.6% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Orin Green Financial LLC owned 0.34% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,365,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,774,000 after purchasing an additional 202,461 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 455,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,775,000 after buying an additional 153,518 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,277,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2,349.0% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 123,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after buying an additional 118,695 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,042,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.87. 4,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,366. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.86. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

