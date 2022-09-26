SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $85.31

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $85.31 and last traded at $86.11, with a volume of 1700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.41.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,689,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,690,000 after purchasing an additional 233,961 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,524,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,903,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 561,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,356,000 after purchasing an additional 101,321 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,899,000 after purchasing an additional 125,162 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 303,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,041,000 after purchasing an additional 163,396 shares during the period.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

