SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 155.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,418 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,256,000 after buying an additional 12,291,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,748,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $180,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.23. The company had a trading volume of 8,189,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,342,935. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.72. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $151.03 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.