SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $2,052,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 317.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,950,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.2 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,152,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,342,735. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $151.03 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.72.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

