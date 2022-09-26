SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.89 on Monday, hitting $152.12. 133,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,298,644. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $152.64 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.24 and its 200 day moving average is $169.72.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.