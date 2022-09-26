SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Bought by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 183,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $6,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSK. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSK traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.21. 151,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,331. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.58. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $34.09 and a 1 year high of $43.54.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.