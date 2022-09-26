SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Sold by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC trimmed its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

PSK traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $34.40. The stock had a trading volume of 768 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,675. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $34.25 and a 12-month high of $43.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.58.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

