SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Holdings Raised by Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF comprises 5.8% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $6,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.60. 248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,131. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.18. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $65.66.

