Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $37.50

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 37.50 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.45), with a volume of 875211 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.60 ($0.47).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 52 ($0.63) price target on shares of Speedy Hire in a research report on Friday.

The stock has a market capitalization of £185.15 million and a P/E ratio of 965.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 43.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 46.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80.

In other news, insider Shatish D. Dasani bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($19,333.01). In related news, insider David N. C. Garman purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £107,500 ($129,893.67). Also, insider Shatish D. Dasani purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($19,333.01).

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

