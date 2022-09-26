Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $37.50

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 37.50 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.45), with a volume of 875211 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.60 ($0.47).
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 52 ($0.63) price target on shares of Speedy Hire in a research report on Friday.
The stock has a market capitalization of £185.15 million and a P/E ratio of 965.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 43.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 46.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80.
Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.
