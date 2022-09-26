Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Decreases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,823 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $690,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the second quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 127,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $70.15. 10,243,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,090,159. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

