Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 157,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,699 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAR. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of DFAR stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.80. 195,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,687. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.71. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $29.60.

