Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Has $407,000 Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 46,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.82. 1,851,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,311. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.76 and a 200 day moving average of $152.02. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.18 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

