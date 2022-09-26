Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Has $888,000 Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 84.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,767 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth $3,980,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 55.6% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.42. 1,560,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,469,094. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $170.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.04 and a 200 day moving average of $122.36.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

