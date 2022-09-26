Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Sells 301 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,583 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,321,923,000 after buying an additional 2,628,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CVS Health by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,997,837,000 after buying an additional 2,450,990 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in CVS Health by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,934,465,000 after buying an additional 8,531,311 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,139,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,848,157,000 after buying an additional 318,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CVS Health by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,028,628 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,622,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS Health Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.74. 5,106,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,617,976. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.19. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $81.78 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $128.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.