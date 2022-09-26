Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Sells 9,486 Shares of VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,486 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC owned 0.49% of VanEck China Bond ETF worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VanEck China Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in VanEck China Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in VanEck China Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck China Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in VanEck China Bond ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 100,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 16,380 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck China Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.90. The company had a trading volume of 23,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,986. VanEck China Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.42.

