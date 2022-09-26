SpritzMoon Crypto Token (Spritzmoon) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

SpritzMoon Crypto Token (Spritzmoon) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One SpritzMoon Crypto Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SpritzMoon Crypto Token has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. SpritzMoon Crypto Token has a market capitalization of $193.99 million and approximately $50,601.00 worth of SpritzMoon Crypto Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

SpritzMoon Crypto Token Profile

SPRITZMOON is a Binance Smart Chain (BSC) token that uses the 0x6fC39AC154cfd20F1951A2823Abab7ec471B783a hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2021. SpritzMoon Crypto Token’s official Twitter account is @spritzmoon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SpritzMoon Crypto Token is www.spritzmoon.net.

SpritzMoon Crypto Token Token Trading

