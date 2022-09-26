Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.95

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.98, with a volume of 11799 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Steppe Gold in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Couloir Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Steppe Gold to C$2.22 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.
Steppe Gold Trading Down 2.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,271.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$68.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.24.
Insider Buying and Selling at Steppe Gold
About Steppe Gold
Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.
Read More
