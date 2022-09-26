Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Buys Shares of 3,970 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.0 %

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.97. 106,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,755,737. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.85.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

