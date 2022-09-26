Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Buys Shares of 4,750 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Lpwm LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after buying an additional 99,262 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $96.79. 91,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,498,541. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.89 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.43 and a 200-day moving average of $102.74.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

