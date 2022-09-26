Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,811,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,029,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 425,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,632,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $138.70. 36,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,389. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.45 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.76 and its 200 day moving average is $152.02.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

