Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $265,000 Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,882 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 51,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,225,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 3,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 5,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale cut their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.5 %

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.34. The stock had a trading volume of 53,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,116,027. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.01. The firm has a market cap of $111.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

