Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 150 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 84,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 16,298 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 643,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,529,000 after purchasing an additional 63,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of D traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,219. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on D shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Dominion Energy Profile



Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.



