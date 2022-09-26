Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 4,979 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 216.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,720,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 12.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,710,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048,383 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 117.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,877,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $619,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,801 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Blackstone by 135.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,889,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $361,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

Blackstone Price Performance

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,423 shares of company stock worth $9,660,717. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.00. 44,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,594,483. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.70 and a 200 day moving average of $105.17. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 92.70%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

