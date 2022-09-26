Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 614.3% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $334.82. 11,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,679. The firm has a market cap of $101.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $352.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.42. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

