Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) shares rose 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as €17.47 ($17.83) and last traded at €17.47 ($17.83). Approximately 12,560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 319,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.73 ($17.07).

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.90 ($25.41).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €17.10 and its 200 day moving average price is €16.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.12 ($0.12). The firm had revenue of €234.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €228.53 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Stevanato Group’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Stevanato Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

