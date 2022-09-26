Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Barclays

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an underweight rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.45.

Stitch Fix Stock Up 2.2 %

Stitch Fix stock opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.96. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $44.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stitch Fix

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stitch Fix

In related news, Director J William Gurley acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,430,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,673,207.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

