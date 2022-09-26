Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September 26th (BHP, E, ELROF, FEEXF, GRWXF, JDSPY, MEDGF, NGLOY, RIO, SUPIF)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, September 26th:

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,490 ($30.09) to GBX 2,410 ($29.12).

ENI (NYSE:E) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €18.50 ($18.88) to €19.00 ($19.39). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF)

had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €2.50 ($2.55) to €2.00 ($2.04).

Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 110 ($1.33).

Molten Ventures (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,050 ($12.69) to GBX 900 ($10.87).

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 185 ($2.24) to GBX 175 ($2.11).

Medacta Group (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 120 to CHF 105. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,850 ($46.52) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33).

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,350 ($64.64) to GBX 5,580 ($67.42).

Supermarket Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SUPIF) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 110 ($1.33).

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from €28.00 ($28.57) to €22.00 ($22.45).

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 85 to SEK 70. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

