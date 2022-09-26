StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Broadway Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of BYFC stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. Broadway Financial has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $3.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32. The company has a market cap of $85.26 million, a P/E ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Broadway Financial ( NASDAQ:BYFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its holdings in Broadway Financial by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 2,264,083 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 397,787 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in Broadway Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,112,714 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 31,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadway Financial by 60.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,882,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 711,808 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Broadway Financial by 43.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 77,437 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Broadway Financial by 22.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 31,051 shares during the period. 15.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

