StockNews.com Downgrades Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.
Equity Commonwealth Price Performance
Shares of EQC stock opened at $25.55 on Thursday. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.15. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.95 and a beta of 0.22.
Equity Commonwealth Cuts Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $1,347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,097.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Commonwealth
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 18.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 114,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 18,188 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter worth $119,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter worth $1,924,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 22.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 46,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.
About Equity Commonwealth
Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equity Commonwealth (EQC)
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
- Should These 3 Top-Performing Mid-Caps Be On Your Watchlist?
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.