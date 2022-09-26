StockNews.com Downgrades Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Shares of EQC stock opened at $25.55 on Thursday. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.15. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.95 and a beta of 0.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%.

In related news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $1,347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,097.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 18.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 114,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 18,188 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter worth $119,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter worth $1,924,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 22.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 46,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

