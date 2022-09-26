StockNews.com Lowers British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BTI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 5.8 %

British American Tobacco stock opened at $36.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average is $41.73. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On British American Tobacco

About British American Tobacco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in British American Tobacco by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Featured Stories

