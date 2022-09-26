StockNews.com Lowers British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
Several other analysts also recently commented on BTI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.
British American Tobacco Stock Down 5.8 %
British American Tobacco stock opened at $36.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average is $41.73. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88.
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.
