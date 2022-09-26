StockNews.com Lowers Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

CWEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Clearway Energy from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. CIBC began coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered Clearway Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE CWEN opened at $34.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.48. Clearway Energy has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $41.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($3.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($4.24). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 44.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.91 million. On average, analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About Clearway Energy

(Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.